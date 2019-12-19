Delhi: Members of other faiths form human chain around Muslims offering namaz

New Delhi [India], Dec 19 (ANI): In a heartwarming scene, members of other faiths formed a protective human chain around students and other people of Muslim community, who were offering namaz outside the gates of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) in southeast Delhi on Thursday.

Meanwhile, anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests are being staged in various parts of the city state.

Earlier in the day, telecom operators halted Internet and SMS services in parts of Delhi following an order received from the Delhi Police in view of the anti-citizenship law demonstrations being held at various locations.

SMS and Internet services have been affected for a few hours in parts of Old Delhi, Mandi House, Seelampur, Jafrabad, Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh and Bawana in view of prevailing law and order situation.

The Section 144 has been imposed in the Red Fort area after a protest march was called by various opposition parties. The Delhi Police have requested the people to not spread rumours and cooperate with the police while holding protests against the CAA in the national capital. (ANI)