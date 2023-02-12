Delhi: Mentally ill man jumps in front of metro train, dies

New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): A 34-year-old man died after allegedly jumping in front of a train at Mayur Vihar metro station in Delhi on Sunday, the police said.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon at Platform No.1 of the station at around 01.51pm.

The man, identified as Ajay Laxman Pakhale. Initial probe revealed that he was mentally ill, and was under treatment, the police said.

There was no suicide note recovered from him, they added.

According to officials, the police received a call from station controller of Mayur Vihar-1 metro station informing that a person jumped in front of the running Metro train from platform No.1.



Following the information, a team of police reached the spot. The controller told police that the person had already been shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

The investigating officer later reached the hospital, where doctors informed that Ajay Laxman Pakhale (34) was brought dead in hospital.

"The deceased Ajay Laxman Pakhale was M.Tec. from IIT Kanpur, and he did a job in DRDO for four years. After that he joined the job of Senior Manager in GAIL but resigned in November 2022," his family told the police.

Talking about the reason of the suicide, police said, "It is revealed that the deceased was mentally ill and was under treatment in Appollo Hospital. He was unmarried and no suicide note found in his belongings."

CCTV footage has been analysed and found that at about 13.51 hours he jumped before the metro from platform No. 1 Mayur Vihar-1 metro station on his own, officials said.

The matter has been recorded, and further enquiry into the same is on, the police added. (ANI)

