Delhi Metro authorises e-scooters renting services at 4 stations

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): In an effort to offer efficient last-mile connectivity to commuters, the Delhi Metro has authorised e-scooters renting services at four of its stations -- Vishwavidyalaya, Mandi House, Dwarka Sector 9 and Nehru Enclave.

"To offer efficient last-mile connectivity to commuters, DMRC has authorised e-scooters renting services at 4 stations, namely Vishwavidyalaya, Mandi House, Dwarka Sector 9 and Nehru Enclave," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted on Wednesday.

It may be noted that Vishwavidyalaya is situated on the Yellow Line, while Dwarka Sector 9 and Nehru Enclave are located on Blue and Magenta Lines respectively. On the other hand, Mandi House is an interchange station for the Blue and Violet Lines.

The DMRC has been taking various steps to strengthen last-mile connectivity.

The Delhi Metro has a provision for commuters to use bicycles for covering small distances at nominal charges at some of its metro stations, along with having a fleet of last-mile connectivity buses.

Currently, the Delhi Metro spans nearly 350 km, having over 250 metro stations and nine colour-coded lines. (ANI)

