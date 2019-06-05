Representative image
Representative image

Delhi Metro becomes India's first project to receive power from waste-to-energy plant

ANI | Updated: Jun 05, 2019 14:32 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 5 (ANI): Continuing its efforts to establish an environment-friendly network, the Delhi Metro has become the first ever project in the country to receive power generated from a waste-to-energy plant.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said it has started receiving 2 MW power from a 12 MW capacity waste-to-energy plant set up in Ghazipur.
"DMRC is receiving the power since the beginning of this month from this facility which is being utilised at the Vinod Nagar Receiving Sub-station (RSS) for meeting the operational requirements of Pink Line of Delhi Metro," said a press statement issued on Tuesday.
"DMRC will take approximately 17.5 million units per annum from this plant. However, the energy offtake will depend upon the actual generation of the plant," it said.
The waste-to-energy plant set up by East Delhi Waste Processing Company Limited (EDWPCL) is based on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) involving the Delhi government and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), besides the EDWPCL.
"The state of the art facility is set up to process above 1,500 tonnes per day (TPD) of waste and generate 12 MW of green power. The plant is India's first Euro norms compliant waste-to-energy facility," the DMRC said.
The plant will mitigate over 8 million tons of Greenhouse Gases (GHG) over the life of the project, thus combating global warming.
The Delhi Metro has been working continuously towards the conservation of the environment since the inception of the organisation. It is the first ever rail based organisation in the world to claim carbon credits.
The DMRC has also commissioned a facility at Rohini on PPP model with IL&FS Environmental Infrastructure & Services Ltd (IEISL) for recycling of Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste with a capacity of 150 tons per day.
Currently, DMRC is producing 28 MW of solar power from the various rooftop solar power plants, which have been set up in its stations, depots and residential premises.
The mass transit operator has also started to receive solar power from the off-site solar power plant at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh.
In construction also, DMRC plants 10 trees for each tree that is cut. Close to 4 lakh vehicles are being removed from the streets because of the Delhi Metro. (ANI)

