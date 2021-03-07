Delhi Metro carries out massive renovation works on its Red Line

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has completed renovation work of 12 out of 21 stations of the Red Line.

To take stock of these massive renovation activities, Dr Mangu Singh, Managing Director of DMRC inspected the various Metro stations with the Director Mr A K Garg and other senior officials of DMRC on the intervening night of 6th/7th March 2021, read a release by the DMRC.

Renovation work was started by DMRC in July 2019 for 21 of its stations between Dilshad Garden and Rithala section of the red line which is amongst the oldest Metro network opened.



The renovation included replacement of exterior, relaying dilapidated granite flooring at concourse and ground levels, chemical polishing of platforms, internal and external painting of stations, toilet block and parking renovation and replacement of analogue CCTV cameras with Digital version for enhanced clarity.

Major stations where the renovation work is almost complete include Dilshad Garden, Jhilmil, Mansarovar Park, Shahdara, Welcome and Shastri Park. The work at the remaining Metro stations will also be completed by May 2021, read the release.

The Red Line was the first Delhi Metro line which became operational in 2002 with the opening of the 8.4 KM long Shahdara to Tis Hazari section comprising 6 stations. (ANI)

