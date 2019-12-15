Delhi Metro closes 4 stations on magenta line following violent protests against citizenship law

New Delhi [India], Dec 15 (ANI): Following the incidents of violence amid protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday decided not to halt trains at four stations on its Magenta line.

"Entry and exit gates of Sukhdev Vihar, Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations," DMRC's tweet on Sunday read.

In an earlier tweet, the DMRC had said that "as advised by Delhi Police, entry and exit gates of Sukhdev Vihar and Gate No. 3 of Ashram have been closed. Trains will not be halting at Sukhdev Vihar."

Three Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses were set on fire near Bharat Nagar area as demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the national capital turned violent.

Huge plumes of smoke were seen billowing out of the buses as flames engulfed them.

Protestors also vandalised a fire tender that was sent to douse the fire and also injured two firemen inside the vehicle.

"One fire tender, rushed to douse the bus fire, was stopped and damaged by the students. Two firemen were also injured," said Delhi Fire Service (DFS) director Atul Garg.

Damage to other buses and vehicles was also caused by the protestors. Police have, meanwhile, taken control of the situation and fire tenders have been rushed to control the fire. (ANI)

