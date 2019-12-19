Delhi Metro: Entry, exit gates of Janpath among 16 others closed

New Delhi [India], Dec 19 (ANI): The entry and exit gates of 17 metro stations including Janpath were closed on Thursday here.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a tweet said, "Entry & exit gates of Janpath are closed. Trains will not be halting at this station."



Earlier, in a series of tweets, DMRC also announced the closure of entry and exit gates of multiple other metro stations, including Patel Chowk, Lok Kalyan Marg, Udyog Bhawan, ITO, Pragati Maidan, Khan Market and several others.

The gates of several metro stations, including Jamia Millia Islamia, falling on the magenta, yellow, violet and blue lines, were closed as a precautionary measure following the protests against new Citizenship law.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)



