Delhi Metro: Entry, exit gates of several metro stations closed

New Delhi [India], Dec 19 (ANI): The entry and exit gates of 16 metro stations including Vasant Vihar and Mandi House were closed on Thursday here.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a tweet said, "Entry and exit gates of Vasant Vihar and Mandi House are closed. Interchange facility is available at Mandi House."



Earlier, in a series of tweets, DMRC also announced the closure of entry and exit gates of multiple other metro stations, including Patel Chowk, Lok Kalyan Marg, Udyog Bhawan, ITO, Pragati Maidan, Khan Market and several others.

The gates of several metro stations, including Jamia Millia Islamia falling on the magenta and yellow lines, were closed.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

