Delhi Metro functions for fourth consecutive day, total ridership approx 84,841

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): As metro lines function for the fourth consecutive day post resumption of services on September 7, the total ridership of the metro lines till 7:30 pm was approximately 84,841 on Thursday, informed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

"With the services available on most of the metro lines now, the total ridership was approx 84,841 between 7 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 7:30 pm today," said DMRC.

The total ridership was approximately 47,600 between 7 am to 11 am today, DMRC had said.

After a gap of more than five months, the DMRC had resumed its services in a phased manner in three stages beginning from September 7.



The metro, which had suspended its services in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak reopened with caution putting into place a series of measures such as closed token counters, limited entry and exit points, thermal scanners and sanitisers among others to enable commuters to adhere to COVID-19 protection protocols.



Apart from regular frontline staff at the stations, the DMRC has made the additional deployment of around 1,000 officials/staff across the line(s)/network to assist and guide passengers in the wake of new norms of Metro travel, which may take some time to settle in. (ANI)

