Delhi Metro hits 25k followers' mark on Twitter

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has crossed the mark of 25,000 followers on its Twitter account.

"We've just hit 25,000 followers! Thank you all for being a part of our 25-year journey. #25YearsOlderAndWiser #25K," it tweeted on Friday.

On December 20 last year, the DMRC created its Twitter account to keep commuters informed about delays in metro services and other announcements.

Widening its social media outreach, the mass transit operator later opened their official pages on Instagram and Facebook.

This year, DMRC is going to celebrate 25 years of its existence and various programmes are being held to mark the occasion.

The Delhi Metro currently has an operational network of 343 km and has 250 stations. The network consists of eight colour-coded lines. (ANI)

