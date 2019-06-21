Delhi: Metro Magenta Line train services affected due to fire in Kalindi Kunj

New Delhi [India], June 21 ANI): Metro train services on the Magenta Line were halted temporarily after a fire broke out at a furniture market near the Kalindi Kunj metro station here on Friday morning.

"Train movement has been stopped temporarily between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Kalindi Kunj due to smoke and fire from a fire underneath the section. We regret the inconvenience," a Delhi Metro">Delhi Metro statement said.

It added that short loops are being run between Janakpuri West and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh. and said there will be no service between Kalindi Kunj and Botanical Garden temporarily.

Meanwhile, 15 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the massive blaze.

"No injuries have been reported till now. Firefighting operation is underway," a fire department official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)