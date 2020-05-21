Delhi Metro MD reviews preparedness for resumption of services

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): In order to review the preparedness for the resumption of Delhi Metro services, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Managing Director Dr Mangu Singh has inspected the Khyber Pass and Shastri Park Depot.

Taking to Twitter, DMRC wrote (translated from Hindi), "To review the preparations to re-operate the services of the Delhi Metro and to boost the morale of the employees employed in this task, DMRC Managing Director Dr. Mangu Singh today inspected the Khyber Pass and Shastri Park Depot."

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday said that the decision to resume the metro services in the national capital will be taken by the government, after which a detailed protocol for travelling will be shared with the public.

As per the statement, the DMRC is currently taking up necessary cleaning mechanisms inside the trains and indoor areas of stations such as entrance lobbies, corridors, staircases, escalators, elevators, security area, etc.

The metro train services have been under suspension since March 22, the day of 'Janata curfew' and the resumption of services is subject to the approval by the Delhi government and a subsequent nod from the Central government. (ANI)

