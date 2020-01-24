Delhi Metro services to be partially curtailed on R-Day

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): As per the instructions of Delhi Police, services of Delhi Metro will be partially curtailed on Sunday as part of the security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations.

The metro schedules of Line 2 (HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli), and Line 6 (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh) have been partially modified for Sunday.

The entry and exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will remain closed from the start of revenue services till 12 noon.

All metro parking lots will remain closed from 6 am on January 25 to 2 pm on January 26. This step has also been taken as part of the security arrangements.

Meanwhile, the women bikers of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be participating in the Republic Day parade in Rajpath.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has arrived in India today for a four-day visit. He will be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade.

He will also hold talks with the Indian leadership to bolster trade and investment between the two countries.

Bolsonaro will be the third Brazilian President to be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade. (ANI)

