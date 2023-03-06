Delhi Metro services to begin at 2:30 pm on all lines on Holi

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): On the day of the Holi festival, Metro train services will begin at 2:30 PM on all lines of Delhi Metro including the Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line, as per an official release.

Holi also known as the festival of colours will be celebrated on March 8.

According to officials, the metro services will not be available till 2:30 pm on all lines of Delhi Metro including the Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line.



"Metro train services will thus start at 14.30 Hrs (2:30 PM) from terminal stations on all lines on 08th March and will continue normally thereafter," said officials.

According to officials, the Metro Feeder bus services will also resume after 2:30 PM on March 8.

Ahead of Holi, Holika Dahan, a ritual that symbolises the victory of good over evil is performed.

During this festival, people put tilaks with holi colours on each other's foreheads. Holika Dahan has cultural significance in addition to its religious significance.

The festival of Holi celebrates the spirit of inclusiveness and humanity heralds the onset of spring after winter in the Indian subcontinent. The festival marks the victory of good over evil is celebrated on two days - Holika Dahan and Holi Milan. (ANI)

