Delhi Metro services to start early on Sunday for Half Marathon

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The Delhi Metro will begin its operations at 4 am on Sunday on account of the 2019 Airtel Delhi Half Marathon which will be held in the morning.

Services on all metro lines, excepting the Airport Express Line, will begin from all terminal stations at 4 am, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Trains will have a frequency of 20 minutes till 6 am, after which services will continue as per the Sunday timetable.

"In light of the 2019 Airtel Delhi Half Marathon to be held on 20 Oct 2019, services will begin at 4 AM from all terminal stations (except Airport Express Line). Trains will be available at a frequency of 20 min till 6 AM, thereafter services will continue as per Sunday timetable," the metro rail operator tweeted.

The 15th edition of the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon will see hundreds of people, including international athletes taking part in various events. (ANI)

