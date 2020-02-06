New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI): To Facilitate the polling personnel and others to reach their destinations on time, Delhi Metro Services will begin at 4 am on polling day.
"Election Update, In order to facilitate the polling personnel and others to reach their destinations on time, Delhi Metro services will begin at 4:00 AM on 8 February 2020," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.
The assembly elections in Delhi will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)
Delhi Metro services will begin at 4:00 am on polling day
ANI | Updated: Feb 06, 2020 17:37 IST
New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI): To Facilitate the polling personnel and others to reach their destinations on time, Delhi Metro Services will begin at 4 am on polling day.