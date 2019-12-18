Delhi: Metro stations near Seelampur closed, traffic movement disrupted due to protests

New Delhi [India], Dec 17 (ANI): The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued an advisory stating that the traffic is affected from Daryaganj to Delhi Gate due to an ongoing protest here as DMRC also announced the closure of several metro stations in the area.

"Traffic is affected from Daryaganj to Delhi Gate due to demonstration. Kindly avoid the stretch," the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

In another tweet, it said: "Traffic movement has been closed on 66 feet road from Seelampur to Jafrabad (both carriageways) due to demonstration."

Moreover, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also closed the entry and exit points of seven metro stations including Johri Enclave, Shiv Vihar, Seelampur, Gokulpuri, Welcome, Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur.

"Entry and exit gates of Seelampur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave, and Shiv Vihar are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations," DMRC said in a series of tweets.

"Entry and exit gates of Welcome, Jaffrabad, and Maujpur-Babarpur are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations," read another tweet.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)