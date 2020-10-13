Delhi Metro to conduct online survey to study travel patterns of commuters

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) is conducting an online survey to study the possibility of commuters planning their travel in flexible timings in order to avoid overcrowding the metro.

According to an official release, the link for this online survey will be made active today on DMRC's social media pages. The survey link will be available till October 27.



"The survey is aimed at collecting information from the Metro commuters on their ability/possibility to schedule their travel in off-peak hours so as to avoid the rush during morning and evening peak hours," the release stated.

DMRC said that the questions of the survey are designed to cover basic aspects of metro travel, such as the timings of travel, line utilization, the flexibility of planning the travel in non-peak hours, and whether the commuters have an option to work from home.

The inputs provided in this survey would help the Delhi Metro to understand the commuters' requirements better and to further improve the services, the release said. (ANI)

