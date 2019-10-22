Representative image
Representative image

Delhi Metro to construct walkway for interchange between Pink, Green Lines

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 16:07 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): In good news for commuters, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has initiated the construction of a 230-metre walkway linking the Green and Pink Lines.
Additional platforms will be constructed on the viaduct of Green Line where passengers will embark and disembark for interchange with the Pink Line.
Passengers will then go down from the platforms and take the walkway to finally reach the concourse area of Punjabi Bagh West station of the Pink Line, the DMRC said.
"For an easy interchange between the green and pink lines, DMRC is constructing a walkway of 230 metres connecting the two lines. To facilitate efficient interchange, additional platforms will be constructed in green line where passengers will be allowed to board and deboard. Passengers will then go down from the platforms & take the walkway to finally reach the concourse area of Punjabi Bagh West," the metro rail operator tweeted.
This will be a first-of-its-kind interchange on the Delhi Metro network.
The Pink Line, measuring around 59 kilometres, is the longest metro line in the entire network. It is an almost U-shaped line encircling most parts of the busy Ring Road, connecting various localities such as Azadpur, Shalimar Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Rajouri Garden, Moti Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Mayur Vihar, Anand Vihar and Welcome to name a few.
The Pink Line has interchanges with the remaining lines -- Yellow, Red, Blue, Airport Express and Violet -- but does not have a connection with the Green Line. Although the corridor passes under the Green Line at Punjabi Bagh, no interchange facility has been provided.
Currently, passengers from Shivaji Park and the Punjabi Bagh stations of the Green Line can access the Punjabi Bagh West station on the Pink Line by getting down at either of the stations and vice-versa. (ANI)

