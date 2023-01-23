Delhi Metro to give free rides to invitees reaching Kartayva Path on Republic Day

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Delhi Metro has decided to give free rides to the invitees to the 74th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path, exiting from Central Secretariat or Udyog Bhawan or Mandi House metro stations only to reach the venue, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement on Monday.

"Persons possessing bonafide e-Invitation Cards/e-Tickets for attending the 74th Republic Day ceremony on January 26, 2023, at Kartavya Path, the Delhi Metro will issue tickets (coupons) to them from their metro stations across the network free of cost," DMRC said.

"The e-ticket holders can collect these tickets (coupons) from the Metro station from where they intend to travel to the venue by showing their bonafide e-invitation card. They can then exit from Central Secretariat or Udyog Bhawan or Mandi House metro stations only to reach the venue at Kartvya Path," the statement added.



After the conclusion of the Republic Day ceremony, these e-ticket holders can again get entry from the Central Secretariat or Udyog Bhawan or Mandi House Metro station only and exit from originating Metro station of the Delhi Metro by showing the same ticket (coupon).

These coupons will be issued for travel between 4:30 am and 8:00 am only on January 26, 2023. However, exit through these coupons will be allowed till 2:00 pm on January 26, 2023.

"Those who desire to utilize this facility must carry a government-issued photo Identity Card and must produce it before the officials at the Metro station for collecting the free coupons," the statement read.

To cater to the expected additional rush at Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan and Mandi House metro stations, DMRC will deploy additional Customer Facilitation Agents/staff at these stations. The parking facilities will also remain open for their convenience. (ANI)

