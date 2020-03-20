Delhi Metro to remain shut on March 22 in wake of PM's 'Janta curfew' call

New Delhi [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Metro services will remain shut on March 22 in view of 'Janta curfew', proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Friday.

"In the wake of 'Janta Curfew' to be observed this Sunday i.e., on 22nd March 2020, DMRC has decided to keep its services closed. The move is aimed at encouraging public to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, which is essential in the fight against Covid-19. #JantaCurfew," DMRC tweeted.

In his address to the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi had appealed to citizens to follow "Janta curfew" on March 22 in the view of novel coronavirus outbreak

He also requested senior citizens and children to remain indoors for the next few weeks.

According to official data, the total number of people infected with novel coronavirus touched 195. (ANI)

