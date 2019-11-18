Delhi Metro wins 2 awards at Urban Mobility India Conference

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been conferred with two awards for its commendable initiatives in promoting the metro as a green and sustainable mode of transport among the masses.

DMRC was awarded for the 'Last Mile Connectivity' project in the category of best non-motorised transport and the 'Green Metro project - An Initiative for Sustainable and Viable Urban Transport' in the category of best green initiative in urban transport, at the 12th Urban Mobility India Conference and Expo 2019 held from November 15 to 17 in Lucknow, DMRC said in a tweet on Sunday.

The awards were given away by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma.

The Delhi Metro began its first services on Shahdara-Tis Hazari corridor of Red Line in December 2002. Over the years, the network has spanned length and breadth across Delhi-NCR and carries over 20 lakh passengers every day.

The metro has revolutionised the way of travelling by the people across Delhi-NCR. Feeder buses and e-rickshaw services have improved in the last few years, thereby strengthening last-mile connectivity.

Delhi Metro currently spans nearly 350 kilometres, having over 250 metro stations and nine colour-coded lines. (ANI)

