Delhi might get light rain or drizzle on Saturday due to western disturbance: IMD

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): India Meteorological Department Senior Scientist RK Jenamani on Friday said that New Delhi will be witnessing cloudy due to Western disturbance.

"A Western Disturbance approaching. It'll be cloudy in Delhi from tomorrow, J&K will start receiving rain. Delhi can experience drizzling on the night of 23rd Oct night or Oct 24 morning. Punjab will receive good rainfall, Uttarakhand & other areas won't receive rain,"Jenamani said.

Jenamani further said that Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab will receive rain.



Talking to ANI, Jenamani said, "As per the latest update, no significant rainfall would take place, particularly in the next 2-3 days. Monsoon withdrawal is underway and from tomorrow, it will withdraw from North East, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka."

He said that the Northeast monsoon will onset in the peninsular region from October 26.

Talking about the monsoon in Uttarakhand, he said that there would be no further rain in the region. (ANI)

