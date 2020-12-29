Delhi Minister Gopal Rai in Mumbai for medical treatment, Sisodia gets all his portfolios temporarily

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been allocated all ministerial portfolios of Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai temporarily as the latter has gone to Mumbai for treatment of his spinal injury, an official said.

Rai holds the portfolios of Development, General Administration Department, Environment, Forest and Wildlife.



In the absence of Rai, who will remain in Mumbai for next 20 days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has decided to transfer all the departments that were allocated to him to Sisodia, according to an order by Amitabh Kundoo, Deputy Secretary, General Administration Department.

Earlier, Rai was tested positive for COVID-19. However, he was discharged from a hospital after receiving treatment and testing negative for the virus.

Rai had suffered the gunshot in 1999 during an agitation in Lucknow, following which he had complete quadriplegia for one-and-a-half years. Then, he gradually started recovering and able to walk again after three years. (ANI)

