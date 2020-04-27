Delhi Minister Jain takes exception to Anil Vij's 'corona carriers' remark

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Monday took exception to Haryana Minister Anil Vij's statement where he called the people living in Haryana but working in the national capital as 'corona carriers.'

"It is not right to say so. Many people in Delhi work in the areas along the border of the national capital and vice versa," he told the reporters here.

With regard to the Tablighi Jamaat people -- who recovered from COVID-19 -- donating blood, Jain said: "Blood has no colour. Any person can donate blood. The mistake of the Markaz persons was at the Markaz only."

Jain added: "All religions preach that we must do something to save other persons' lives. So no one should have a problem with that."

The Delhi Health Minister said the total number of red zones in the national capital is 97. "One of them has been converted into the green zone," he said.

With regard to COVID-19 scenario in Delhi, he said: "Till date, 2,918 cases have been reported in Delhi. 877 people have recovered. 42 people are in ICU, and 11 people are on the ventilator." (ANI)

