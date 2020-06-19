Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain given oxygen support only when needed

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was tested positive for COVID-19, is being given oxygen support only at times when it is needed. According to government his health is improving.

"Satyendar Jain is now being given oxygen support only at times when it is needed, his fever has also reduced. His health is improving," Office of Delhi Health Minister stated.

Delhi on Thursday reported highest single-day spike of 2,877 positive cases in 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital to 49,979, according to the Delhi Health Department.

As many as 65 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,969. Out of the total number of cases, 26,669 are active and 21,341 have recovered/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

