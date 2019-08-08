Delhi: Minor boy abducted, killed by neighbour in Aman Vihar

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): A minor boy was allegedly abducted and killed by his neighbour in Delhi's Aman Vihar for ransom, police said.

The victim's father was getting calls for a ransom of Rs 25 lakh even after the body of the boy was recovered. The accused has been arrested, confirmed Joy Tirkey, DCP, Crime.

The boy went missing on July 23. His body was found in a drain on July 25.

However, the boy's father continued to receive a ransom call on July 26 while the victim's post-mortem was going on. Later, the police investigated the matter and arrested the accused. (ANI)

