Delhi: Minor boy dies after iron piece from flyover construction site falls on his head

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): A minor boy died after a heavy piece of iron from a construction site fell over his head, police informed on Sunday.

The incident took place on Sunday morning, under the overbridge near Thokar No. 18 on Pusta Road.



The iron piece was being dislodged during the ongoing work on the Delhi-Dehradun flyover when it accidentally fell off and hit the boy.

The minor's body was shifted to SDN Hospital for Medico-Legal Case (MLC) and post-mortem, police said.

The police added that they have also initiated legal action under IPC Section 304 (A) against the contractor. (ANI)

