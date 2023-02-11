Delhi: Minor child sodomised by five men, case registered

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): One minor child was allegedly sodomised multiple times by five men from his neighbourhood area, Delhi Police informed on Saturday.

On Friday, the police received information at the Civil Lines Police Station about one minor child being sodomised by 5 persons.

Upon receiving the information, the Delhi Police reached the spot along with the Crisis Intervention Centre (CIC) counsellors.



The victim along with his mother submitted a written complaint, where it was alleged that five boys living in the neighbourhood sodomised the victim multiple times over the last few years.

The medical examination of the victim child was conducted in the hospital after which a case was registered at the Civil Lines Police station, vide FIR no 77/23 under section 4 of the POCSO Act and section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police said.

Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

