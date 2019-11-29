Representative Image
Representative Image

Delhi: Minor girl dies, police arrest stepfather

ANI | Updated: Nov 28, 2019 22:31 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): A stepfather has been arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly beating up a minor girl which led to her death in New Delhi's Sultanpuri area.
"The accused, identified as Danish, had beaten up the minor for committing some mistake while crossing a road on their way to a tuition centre. Subsequently, she became unconscious and was brought to her house. The mother rushed the child to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital where she was declared brought dead," Sultanpuri area police said.
Adding that police received a call from the hospital on November 26 at around 7.45 pm regarding the incident, the police said, "During the enquiry, it was revealed that the minor's mother was married to Rahul in 2014 and the girl was born from their wedlock. Rahul died in 2017 and later, she married another man who used to physically assault her. She got separated from him and in 2019, she married Danish."
"Danish had fled after the incident took place, however, police tracked him down and arrested him. A case under section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against him.," the police said.
An investigation is on. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 08:28 IST

Man torches train coach after being denied ID card, arrested

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): A man was arrested on Thursday for setting a coach of Rishikesh- Delhi Passenger train on fire after he was apparently not issued an ID card.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 07:10 IST

BHU's Firoz Khan to appear for interview to teach at varsity's...

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Firoz Khan, who was facing protests for being appointed as an assistant professor in the Sanskrit Department of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), will appear for an interview on Friday to teach at the varsity's Ayurveda Department.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 06:44 IST

Bhopal gas tragedy: Four organisations campaigning for justice...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Ahead of the 35th anniversary of infamous 1984 Bhopal gas leak incident, four organisations campaigning for justice charged the central and the state government of continued collusion with Union Carbide and Dow Chemicals.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 06:29 IST

Over Rs 21,000 cr not used from 2017-18 Odisha budget: Accountant General

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Principal Accountant General (A&E) Madhumita Basu on Thursday said that over Rs 21,000 crore were not used by any state government department from 2017-18 Odisha budget.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 06:28 IST

Andhra Speaker berates officers for not inviting him to public event

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Thursday berated officials for not inviting him for Jyotiba Phule's 129th death anniversary ceremonial program at Srikakulam town.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 05:22 IST

Delhi: Ex-MLA Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy joins BJP

New Delhi [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Former MLA Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy on Thursday joined Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of party working president JP Nadda and BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 05:22 IST

Assam forest dept apprehends two rhino poachers at Kaziranga...

Kaziranga (Assam) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Assam forest department on Thursday apprehended two rhinoceros poachers in Balidubi Chapori area in 6th addition of Kaziranga National Park.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 05:14 IST

Andhra: ED attaches assets worth Rs 1.08 cr in disproportionate...

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached movable and immovable properties worth over Rs 1 crore belonging to the erstwhile Tehsildar of Sangam Mandal in Nellore District in Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 04:57 IST

Odisha boy selected in India's Blind Cricket team for bilateral...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Kalia Pradhan, a native of Ganjam district of Odisha, has been selected in Indian's Blind Cricket team for the bilateral series against Nepal at Kanpur and Dehradun.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 04:49 IST

Tribal entrepreneur sets up her own pizza centre in Hyderabad...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): A tribal entrepreneur has realised her dream of setting up a pizza centre named 'Cheesiano Pizza' in Hyderabad under the first batch of Chief Minister's ST Entrepreneurship and Innovation (CMSTEI) scheme.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 04:40 IST

Andhra govt seeks title change of film 'Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu'

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday wrote a letter to the Regional Officer, Regional Board of Film Certification Hyderabad, seeking the name change of film 'Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 04:30 IST

Kashmir hangover hasn't weaned off yet: Satya Pal Malik

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Goa Governor SP Malik on Thursday said that his Kashmir hangover has not "weaned off" yet.

Read More
iocl