Delhi: Minor girl dies, police arrest stepfather

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): A stepfather has been arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly beating up a minor girl which led to her death in New Delhi's Sultanpuri area.

"The accused, identified as Danish, had beaten up the minor for committing some mistake while crossing a road on their way to a tuition centre. Subsequently, she became unconscious and was brought to her house. The mother rushed the child to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital where she was declared brought dead," Sultanpuri area police said.

Adding that police received a call from the hospital on November 26 at around 7.45 pm regarding the incident, the police said, "During the enquiry, it was revealed that the minor's mother was married to Rahul in 2014 and the girl was born from their wedlock. Rahul died in 2017 and later, she married another man who used to physically assault her. She got separated from him and in 2019, she married Danish."

"Danish had fled after the incident took place, however, police tracked him down and arrested him. A case under section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against him.," the police said.

An investigation is on. (ANI)

