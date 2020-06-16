Delhi Minorities panel chief Zafarul Islam Khan appears before police for questioning over controversial post

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Delhi Minorities Commission chairperson Zafarul Islam Khan on Monday arrived at the office of Delhi Police Special Cell for questioning in connection with his controversial statement on social media.

The Special Cell had on Monday sent a notice to Khan asking him to join the interrogation within two days in the matter. Khan was earlier asked by Delhi Police to submit the laptop or mobile, with which he had posted the objectionable letter on social media.

Delhi High Court had last month directed that no coercive measures should be taken against the Khan in connection with the FIR registered over his alleged seditious statements on social media.

Meanwhile, Delhi High Court while hearing a batch of petitions against Khan over his remarks had asked the Delhi government to conclude the process under the provisions of the Delhi Minorities Commission Act against him in accordance with the law.

According to the plea in the High Court, Khan had, in a tweet dated April 28, allegedly made "aggressive communal and anti-national utterances" on a social media platform. (ANI)

