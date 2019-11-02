Delhi: Missing 6-year-old boy found dead near his house

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): A missing 6-year-old boy was found dead near his house in New Gautam Colony in Delhi on Saturday.

"The boy was missing since November 1 and further a case was filed. Today morning, the child was found dead on the street near his house. We noticed some marks on his throat, " said Delhi Police.

Teams have been deployed to carry out the investigation. (ANI)

