Elephant Lakshmi with police officials in New Delhi on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]
Delhi: Missing for over two months Elephant Lakshmi rescued, mahout arrested

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 13:23 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Lakshmi, a 39-year-old elephant is the cynosure of all eyes at Sharkarpur police station here, where she is currently lodged after being rescued from her caretaker who had allegedly kept her hidden, for over two months, to prevent forest officials from taking her away.
On Tuesday night police traced and rescued Laxmi from near east Delhi's Akshardham temple and also arrested mahout Saddam on charges of fleeing with the jumbo on July 6.
Two months ago, an FIR was filed when Laxmi went missing after the caretaker allegedly spirited her away. For now, the policemen at the station are taking care of her.
"We received a complaint on July 6 regarding the missing elephant. We have recovered him last night and arrested the mahout. The owner too will be arrested soon. We had informed the forest officials during the night. We will soon shift her from the police station," said Jasmeet Singh, DCP East Delhi.
Laxmi is Delhi's last elephant, who was supposed to be sent by forest department officials to a rehabilitation centre. This was in accordance with a Delhi High Court order which stated that elephants in Delhi should be kept away from human habitation as it does not provide a natural habitat for these animals.
Shabana, the owner of the elephant told ANI: "We have been taming this elephant ever since she was a calf. We used to take care of her. I do not know why they have kept the elephant in the police station. This is against the rules and regulation of the forest department." (ANI)

