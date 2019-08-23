Delhi: MM Harun Pratap refers Bihar MLA Anant Singh's case to CMM or Duty MM Court

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Metropolitan Magistrate (MM) Harun Pratap on Friday referred the case of Independent Bihar MLA from Mokama, Anant Singh, to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) or Duty MM court for the decision on taking him to Bihar on transit remand.

Singh had earlier today, surrendered in the Saket court of MM Harun Pratap. Pratap referred the case to the Duty MM or CMM court since the metropolitan magistrate court is not competent for making the decision on transit remand.

During the proceedings in the Saket court, Pratap directed the police to collect all information in the case against Anant Singh.

The Delhi Police after taking Singh into custody have started questioning him.

Singh had been absconding for the last few days after an FIR was lodged against him under the newly amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) (UAPA) Act, following a raid at his residence in which an AK-47 and 26 rounds of live ammunition were recovered.

Earlier, the MLA had shared a video stating he will surrender before the court and not before Bihar Police. (ANI)

