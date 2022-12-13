Delhi: Mohalla clinics, govt hospitals to conduct 450 types of medical tests free

हिंदी खबर
Dec 13, 2022


New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday approved the Health Department's proposal to conduct 450 types of medical tests free of cost in the mohalla clinics and government hospitals of the national capital.
As per the information, these 450 types of medical tests will be free in these clinics and hospitals from January 1, 2023. (ANI)

