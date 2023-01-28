Delhi: Money looted using pepper spray in South Rohini, five arrested

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested five people and apprehended a juvenile in connection with a robbery case in South Rohini area.

On January 23, an ERSS (Emergency Response Support System) call regarding the snatching of a bag by using pepper spray was received at South Rohini police station.

According to the police, Rajbir Pal (45), a resident of Delhi's Mangolpuri was returning from his office on his motorcycle and when he reached near Tula Ram Public School, Mangolpur Kalan, he was forced to stop by a bike-borne man. Soon after, two more persons came from behind and one of them threw chilli powder in his eyes and both of them robbed his bag containing around Rs 60,000. A case was registered accordingly at South Rohini police stations.



Delhi Police laid a trap in Sultanpuri and arrested one of the accused Riyaj Ahmed. He was interrogated at length, and at his instance, further raids were conducted in Gandhi Vihar, Wazirabad and Burari, and four more accused persons namely Kamal, Ajit Kumar, Arun Kumar and Sandeep, and one Juvenile were apprehended.

Police said accused Sandeep was a former employee of a pharmaceutical company situated at Suraj Park, Badli where victim Rajbir Pal works as a manager. Sandeep was aware of the timings of the cash movement, so to make easy money, he gave tip to Arjun who became his friend while working in a popular food delivery service.

Arjun shared the information with his friends Riyaj, Kamal, Ajeet and one juvenile. They conducted a recce and, on January 23, they all (except Sandeep) came on three bikes and intercepted the victim, said police.

Riyaj threw red chilli powder in the eyes of the complainant and all of them robbed the complainant's bag. After that, they reached Nirankari Ground and distributed the robbed money among themselves.

Delhi Police recovered three motorcycles used in the crime, six mobile phones of accused persons used in the crime, the robbed bag and Rs 37,000 cash. (ANI)

