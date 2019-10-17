Delhi: MoS Home Affairs launches tree plantation drive at Nehru Park

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Thursday launched a tree plantation and plogging drive at Delhi's Nehru Park along with a campaign to create awareness on phasing out single-use plastic.

As many as 370 trees were planted by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) during the event.

Addressing the media, Reddy said: "The Prime Minister had on Independence Day appealed the citizens of the country to shun single-use plastic. He also appealed for Swachh Bharat. In the last four years everyone has become more aware and is supporting Modi ji's mission. Citizens, NGOs, educational institutions, state governments, local governments are all working towards it."

"Single-use plastic is harmful to the environment. This is a challenge not only for Delhi but for the whole world," he said.

Referring to the Prime Minister's speech at the United Nations, Reddy said Modi has also assured the world that India will phase out single-use plastic.

"Carrying forward the Prime Minister's belief, we will in the coming days try to make our country free of single-use plastic," he said.

A pledge was taken by all those present to reduce the use of single-use plastic. (ANI)

