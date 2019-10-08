New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Two people lost their lives in a cylinder blast in Karawal Nagar in the North-East part of Delhi on Tuesday.
A 62-year-old mother and her 38-year-old daughter have died in the incident while one other person has also been injured in the incident.
Further details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
Delhi: Mother-daughter duo die in cylinder blast in Karawal Nagar
ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 13:36 IST
