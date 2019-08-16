Delhi: Motorcylist dies after throat slit by kite 'manjha'

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): In a tragic incident, a motorcyclist was killed after getting tangled in 'manjha' (thread of a kite) on a flyover in Paschim Vihar area of the national capital on Friday, police said.

The man identified as Manav Sharma was riding his bike when he got entangled in the sharp manjha that slit his neck and caused him to die on the spot, police said.

Till August 15 evening, nearly 15 accidents were reported due to kite flying Delhi Police said.

Independence Day is a day when traditionally people fly kites.

Police have registered a case under section 304 A.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

