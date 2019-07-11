Delhi: MP Parvesh Verma meets L-G on alleged construction of mosques, graveyards on govt. land

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): BJP MP from West Delhi, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma on Thursday met Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal to discuss alleged encroachment of government land in Delhi for construction of mosques and graveyards.

Delhi's Chief Secretary, Vijay Kumar Dev was also present in the meeting.

Parvesh Verma said, "I have submitted a list of 54 places to the LG, where illegal encroachment has taken place on government land."

"Wherever such construction has taken place, the government will take action", he added.

The MP further informed that the list features places from four Lok Sabha constituencies.

Last Month, Parvesh Verma said that he had written a letter to the LG, requesting him to form a committee to enquire into why temples and Gurudwaras were made on Delhi Development Authority (DDA) allotted land and according to Floor Area Ratio (FAR) norms but mosques were being made on government land.

He had also questioned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit asking who had allowed this construction to take place.

Upon being asked about the criticism levelled at him for targeting only a single religion, Parvesh responded-"If the activity is done by a particular religion, then I will only talk about that religion. But I do not have any problem with any religion."

"Not just masjid, with my actions, I was also able to help DDA to reclaim land worth 500 crores from people who had illegally occupied government land. If any person encroaches on government land, we will take action," he clarified. (ANI)

