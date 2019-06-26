Delhi, Mumbai to receive light rains today: IMD

New Delhi [India], Jun 26 (ANI): Delhi and Mumbai are likely to receive light rains on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department predicted.

The minimum and maximum temperatures in the national capital will hover around 28 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius while in the financial capital it will be 25 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely at isolated places in Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha, according to the weather forecast.

The IMD said heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places in Konkan and Goa, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya.

Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in coastal Karnataka, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, it said.

Rough sea conditions are likely to prevail in south-western and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea. The weather office has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas. (ANI)

