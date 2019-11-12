Delhi: Murals on Jhuggi walls enthuse passerby's to take pictures

New Delhi (India), Nov 12 (ANI): Adding aesthetics to the Jhuggi clusters, a group of artists have painted murals with various colorful themes on the walls of houses at Raghubir Nagar which now have become a hot-spot for the passerby's, who apparently enchanted by the new makeover of Jhuggi's, are taking out a moment to capture a selfie with it.

Yogesh Saini, founder of Delhi Street Art, the group that endeavoured to provide a new makeover to Jhuggi said that about 15-20 artists have worked hard to paint the walls with various themes that reflect nature and day-to-day life of inhabitants.

"We work for the beautification of public spaces. On the request of Member of Parliament (MP), Parvesh Verma who told that Jhuggi's are bit ignored we took the task of providing colour to the walls of houses here. A group of 15-20 artists have worked forming different teams and the sponsorship is through a private source," said Saini.

"Most of the residents of Jhuggi sell used clothes. Their life is indeed colourful like clothes. The women here wear different colourful dresses, jewellery etc. We have provided a different theme to each wall and house and the theme has only emerged after we consulted the inhabitants of the houses and took an idea from them," he said.

An 80-year-old woman named Didi was a bit excited to see a passerby taking a selfie.

"Whosoever comes wants to click pictures of our houses on their mobile," said Didi.

"I am living here for 40-45 years. Earlier there was no cleanliness but now it is like a heaven. People stop on road to click photos," said Jayanti Lal.

"Earlier it was so dull now it looks beautiful," said Sumit a class seventh student.

The residents hail that murals have provided a new look to their 'Basti' and have almost change the way the people look at the Jhuggi. (ANI)

