Naga Student Federation holds a rally from Mandi House to Parliament Street. (Photo/ANI)
Naga Student Federation holds a rally from Mandi House to Parliament Street. (Photo/ANI)

Delhi: Naga Student Federation holds rally to press for demands

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 20:00 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Naga Student Federation (NSF) organised a rally from Mandi House to Parliament Street on Wednesday to press for their demands of Naga solution with the principles of the framework agreement as guiding principle.
The rally organised by Naga Student Federation in collaboration with the Naga Student Union, Delhi sought an early solution based on the principles of the framework agreement signed between Government of India (GOI) and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland Issac-Muivah (NSCN-IM).
"We demand for early Naga solution which is being dragged for so long. Now today our demand is that in the final solution of the Naga's, the principle of the framework agreement signed between GOI and the NSCN-IM should be the guiding principle", one of the students said.
The protestors also expressed hope that their views will be considered while finding a final solution.
"We are hopeful that the government of India has understood Nagas aspiration for our own people to determine our future and which lead to the signing of the framework agreement. We cannot predict any consequences as of now but we are hopeful", he further added. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 21:15 IST

Leaders should pay more attention to environment: Dalai Lama

New Delhi (India), Sept 25 (ANI): Tibetan leader in exile, Dalai Lama here on Wednesday said that everybody including leaders should pay more attention towards the environment and emphasize on planting trees and saving water bodies.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 21:13 IST

BJP wants to disturb Durga Puja's atmosphere by raking up NRC...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP working president JP Nadda's visit to West Bengal, TMC leader Madan Mitra on Wednesday claimed that the central government wants to destroy the atmosphere of Durga Puja festival in the state by raising the iss

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 21:04 IST

24 seats in J-K Assembly left vacant for PoK: Rajnath

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Hitting out at Pakistan for protesting the withdrawal of special status of Jammu and Kashmir, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that 24 seats in the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir have been left vacant for Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 21:03 IST

Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, cause traffic jams

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad on Wednesday, causing traffic jams and water-logging in several parts of the city.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 20:44 IST

BMS withdraws strike after Coal Minister's assurance on FDI

New Delhi [India], Sep 25 (ANI): The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, an affiliate of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), on Wednesday withdrew its call for strike in coal industry following assurance by Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday that there is no intention to get FDI into CIL (Coal In

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 20:37 IST

NSA Doval in Srinagar to review security situation

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday visited Srinagar to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 20:34 IST

GST Council recommends relaxation in filing of annual returns for MSMEs

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): The 37th GST Council meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here recently, has recommended relaxation in the filing of annual returns for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) for Financial Year 2017-18 and Financial Year 2018-19.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 20:29 IST

BPR&D to organise seminar-cum-exhibition on anti-drone...

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): The Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) will on Thursday organise a national-level seminar-cum-exhibition on anti-drone technology at its headquarters in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 20:17 IST

Ministry of Jal Shakti organises exhibition under 6th edition of...

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): The Ministry of Jal Shakti on Wednesday organised an exhibition as part of the sixth edition of India Water Week in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 20:16 IST

Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka to be star campaigners for Congress in Haryana

New Delhi (India) Sept 25 (ANI): Congress' top brass like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will campaign for party candidates for Haryana Assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 20:09 IST

Shivamogga: City corporation holds Ragi ball eating competition for women

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India] Sept 25 (ANI): City Corporation organised a ragi ball eating competition for women today in Shivamogga district of Karnataka.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 20:07 IST

Kerala: Rains increased by 13% in last 24 hours

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Heavy rains continued to lash parts of Kerala and has been increased in the past 24 hours by 13 per cent, according to Skymet Weather.

Read More
iocl