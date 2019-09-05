Delhi: NCB seizes 4.2 kg cocaine, 2 foreign nationals held

New Delhi [India], Sept 5(ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has apprehended two foreign nationals who were allegedly involved in drug trafficking here.

The agency took the action after receiving a tip-off on September 3 following which NCB raided a hotel in Mahipalpur.

"Information was received from a source to the effect that a foreign national would be arriving in New Delhi with a consignment of drugs which is used by high end drug abusers in rave parties. The officers of NCB, Delhi Zonal Unit further developed the information intercepted a foreign national at a hotel in Mahipalpur area of New Delhi. Consequently, a search of his trolley bags led to the recovery of 4.200 kilograms of Cocaine which were adeptly concealed among other belongings," an official release said.

The agency after the interrogation of US national apprehended a Nigerian national.

"Based on preliminary interrogation of the apprehended person, a US national, he revealed that the contraband had been handed over to him in Ecuador and was to be delivered to another person in Delhi. Consequently, quick follow up action resulted in the apprehension of a Nigerian national," read the release.

The Nigerian national during questioning disclosed that he was working at the behest of another person of African origin.

The accused US national claimed that he was intending to establish a foundation under the name Hardway at Ohio, USA, working for homeless people and he used to travel on the pretext of fundraising for the cause.

An investigation is underway in coordination with foreign authorities to identify other persons involved in the illicit drug syndicate. (ANI)

