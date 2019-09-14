Udayanraje Bhosale joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) (Photo/ANI)
Delhi: NCP's Udayanraje Bhosale joins BJP

ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 10:23 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Lok Sabha MP, Udayanraje Bhosale on Saturday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of BJP President Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in New Delhi.
Bhosale on Saturday submitted his resignation from Lok Sabha to Speaker Om Birla before joining BJP.
The Lok Sabha MP from Satara constituency in Maharashtra is the descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
"Shivaji's descendant Udayanraje has joined BJP today. I would like to welcome Udayanraje on behalf of the BJP party. On the moral grounds, he first gave his resignation today and then joined our party, it's a matter of pride. Our party is influenced by Shivaji's ideology and views and we will try to lead our nation following his ideologies, I am very happy to welcome Udayanraje in our party," said Shah.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Working President JP Nadda and Union Minister Ramdas Athawle were also present on the occasion in Delhi.
"Shivaji Maharaj had one moto--' Sarv Dharm Sambhav' and India's democracy has been running with that moto only. BJP is trying to build a stronger democracy under Modi's and Amit Shah's leadership. I believe that BJP is leading today by following Shivaji's viewpoints and moto. BJP is progressing in so many states and many people want to become a part of this party. Nobody ever thought to resolve the Kashmir issue but Modi government worked in that direction," said Udayanraje.
"Masses are joining BJP following their views and thoughts and that's I have joined BJP today. I will work for the betterment of people following Modi Ji and Amit Ji's guidance," he added.
"It's a great occasion today. Udayanraje quit NCP and he has joined BJP today. He stays with the people and he works for the people. Maharashtra's youth admires and follows Udayanraje. With the blessings of Shivaji, we came into power and we have been following his ideologies," said Fadnavis.
Bhosale met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Pune airport before they both left for Delhi.
A three-time MP from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Bhosale was earlier a member of the BJP and had even served as the member of the state cabinet of the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in the Maharashtra Assembly in 1998. (ANI)

