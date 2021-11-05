Delhi-NCR air quality worsens post-Diwali

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): The air quality in various parts of the National Capital Region deteriorated as it entered the 'severe' category on Friday morning, following Diwali.

As per the Ministry Earth Sciences' SAFAR-India application, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Noida slipped to the 'severe' category. The concentration of Pollution Meter (PM) 10 stood at 448.

Meanwhile, the concentration of PM 10 stood at 430 in Mathura Road today morning.

As a thick layer of smog shrouds Delhi, several people here complained of itchy throat and watery eyes.

Noida's air quality recorded the concentration of PM 10 stood at AQI of 448.





Gurugram recorded AQI of (389) 'very poor'.

As per the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality would not improve until Sunday evening (November 7). The improvement would, however, just fluctuate in the 'Very Poor' category.

"The overall air quality of Delhi is plunged into the upper end of very poor category...It will continue to fall now and may enter at the edge of the "very poor" to "severe" category by tonight...," SAFAR informed.

"If firecrackers are burned even 50 per cent of last year then PM2.5 will enter 'severe' category by midnight and shoot up rapidly by today early morning with AQI even crossing 500+," it added.

The extremely calm wind conditions in Delhi combined with a 25 per cent stubble share (fire count 2293) are two major factors of pollution today.

"Relief is expected only from the evening of November 7 but AQI will fluctuate within the Very Poor range," it said. (ANI)

