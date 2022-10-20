Delhi-NCR AQI likely to cross 300 on Oct 22

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday said that Delhi-NCR's Air Quality Index (AQI) is likely to be 300 plus on October 22.

The Sub-Committee for operationalization of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) held an emergency meeting in view of Delhi's AQI forecast for 22.10.2022, as per the official release from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The CAQM in its tweet said that air quality will move towards "Very Poor" and further actions under Stage I will be intensified.

"All actions as envisaged under Stage II of the GRAP - 'Very POOR' Air Quality to be implemented in the right earnest and further actions under Stage I to be intensified by all the agencies concerned," read the tweet from CAQM.

In view of the current situation, the CAQM issued rules to curb the AQI in Delhi-NCR.

According to Stage two of the GRAP plan, there will be only mechanical sweeping of roads, Coal-fired tandoors will be closed in restaurants and hotels, General use of diesel-powered generator sets (except for emergency services and industrial use) will be banned, Parking fees for private vehicles will be increased, Promotion of the use of electric/CNG buses as well as metro service for public transport. (ANI)