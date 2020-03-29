Delhi-NCR-based company launches initiative to cater needs of elders amid lockdown

New Delhi [India], Mar 29 (ANI): A Delhi-NCR based company has decided to launch 'Mission Elderly First' to cater to the daily needs of the senior citizens like groceries and medicine at the doorstep amid ongoing nationwide lockdown.

The initiative started by Emoha Elder Care is free of cost for elders, who are the most vulnerable for novel coronavirus infection.

"Amid COVID-19, elders of the society need special care. We have made the services complimentary as elders need the services the most. Elders at home can call our helpline and can ask for doctors and interactive sessions. With the help of volunteers, if anyone is going out for buying groceries then he or she gets it for elders as well," Saumyajit Roy, CEO of Emoha told ANI here.

Volunteers can register with the company's website and then they can be asked to get the groceries and medicine for elders.

"Volunteers are asked to approach the elders with at most care and be 6 feet away. Money can be taken by digital mode of payment," he added.

Roy stated that this initiative will fulfill the motive of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Social isolation is very popular and elders are stuck to their home and not able to come out. Even the maids and domestic helpers are not there. To fulfill the motive of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is important to keep elders at home as they are vulnerable," he highlighted.

"We are in touch with RWA and they call the helpline. We are particular that we follow the precautions as advised by the WHO. We make sure that we keep a distance of 6 feet from elders' homes, where we go for delivery and do not enter their houses. The ultimate mission is that elders should stay at home, safe and comfortable," Company's volunteer Sama Beig said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 25 in a bid to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. (ANI)

