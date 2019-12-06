Delhi-NCR celebrates 'Christmas Cantata 2019' as Christmas draws near

New Delhi [India], Dec 6 (ANI): As the occasion of Christmas approaches, celebrations have already started here, as the Delhi-NCR Christmas Cantata 2019 began in the Siri Fort Auditorium recently.

Several Christmas music, skit, and dance performances took place in the Cantata.

Sengmei, Organizer, BBCF, said: "The Christmas Cantata is one of the largest Christmas events in Delhi. We focus on the story of the birth of Jesus Christ, and celebrate this occasion with everyone. We invite all citizens of Delhi-NCR, not just the Christians."

The celebration was attended by several Christian denominations and other communities of Delhi-NCR.

A visitor to the event said: "We can feel the brotherhood in the event and people experience the joy of Christmas. The main reason for people from different backgrounds meeting together is Christmas, which is good news."

The event was organized by the Bible Bhavan Christian Fellowship (BBCF), Bible Bhawan, with the aim to spread the message of Christmas to all the communities living in the capital. (ANI)

