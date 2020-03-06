Delhi, NCR continue to witness rain on Friday morning

New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Delhi and its adjoining areas continue to witness rainfall on Friday morning.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted in the morning that light to moderate rain will occur most likely over Delhi and its adjoining areas during the next two hours.

The weather department had said that heavy rainfall with thunderstorm and hailstorm at isolated places is very likely over Punjab and over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh on March 5 and 6. (ANI)

